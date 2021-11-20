Russia Registers 37,120 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

UrduPoint.com

Russia has confirmed 37,120 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number to 9,294,188, the federal response center said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2021) Russia has confirmed 37,120 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number to 9,294,188, the Federal response center said on Saturday.

"Over the past 24-hour period, 37,120 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed across 85 regions including 2,405 cases (6.5%) without clinical symptoms," the center said.

Moscow logged 3,239 new coronavirus cases, followed by Saint Petersburg with 2,637 new cases and the Moscow Region with 1,885.

The response center reported on 1,254 deaths related to the coronavirus, bringing Russia's death toll to 262,843.

As many as 36,172 COVID-19 patients recovered from the disease across the country within the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 7,992,426.

