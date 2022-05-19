UrduPoint.com

Rwanda Boosts COVID-19 Economic Recovery Fund With 250 Mln USD

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2022 | 04:00 PM

KIGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) --:Rwanda has announced an additional 250 million U.S. Dollars for the Economic Recovery Fund as part of the country's efforts to support the recovery of businesses severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Today, we have launched the second phase of economic recovery fund by boosting the recovery fund with 250 billion Rwandan francs (about 250 million U.S.

dollars) in order to continue supporting businesses severely affected by the pandemic," said Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente on Wednesday in the Rwandan capital city Kigali.

He added that the economic recovery fund that was launched in 2020 has supported businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic to be back on their feet.

According to him, the increase in the country's economic growth is a result of strategies put in place by the government to fight against COVID-19 including mass vaccination of the Rwandan population.

