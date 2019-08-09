UrduPoint.com
Saidu Hospital Soon Be Completed; Dental College, Children Hospital Next Year: Secretary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 09:46 PM

Secretary Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Farooq Jamil Friday said that construction of 500-bed Saidu Hospital is in final phase and would be completed in next three to four months

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :Secretary Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Farooq Jamil Friday said that construction of 500-bed Saidu Hospital is in final phase and would be completed in next three to four months.

On the special directives of Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, the present government has released Rs 1.5 billion for Saidu Hospital for its earliest completion, he said during his visit to Saidu Hospital. He said that he had visited Saidu Hospital to review pace and quality of construction work on the project. He said the project would cater the health needs of Malakand division and to be among the best hospitals of the country.

He said that Saidu Medical College and Children hospital projects would be included in next fiscal year budget, adding that provision of best health facilities to people at their doorstep was top most priority of the present government.

He said that both KP CM and Health Minister are taking interest in the project and as per their directives, several development projects are near to completion. He said on the directives of KP CM, 24 ambulances are being provided to Malakand division including four for Swat.

