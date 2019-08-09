Senate body for ensuring quality services at private hospitals

The Senate's Sub-Standing Committee on National Health Services Regulations and Coordination on Friday directed the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) to ensure quality of services for patients at private hospitals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :The Senate 's Sub-Standing Committee on National Health Services Regulations and Coordination on Friday directed the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council ( PMDC ) to ensure quality of services for patients at private hospitals.

The committee, which met here with its convener Dr Ashok Kumar in the chair, observed that many famous private hospitals lacked staff and equipment, besides substandard service delivery system.

It expressed concern over apathetic attitude of management of some private hospitals functioning in the Federal capital and non-implementation of its decisions by the authorities concerned in that regard.

The committee directed the health ministry to issue notices to such private hospitals and also made it clear that it might seek reply or issue a notice to any such institution.

The body also took serious notice of irregularities in decision making by the present council members of PMDC.

Senator Javed Abbasi said decisions were being at PMDC made without any consensus of all members.

Senator Ashok Kumar said the decisions of PMDC's various committees were being made without considering the viewpoints of all members.