Speakers Stresses Screening Of Thalassemia

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Medical experts have strongly advised mandatory screening of couples to identify thalassemia carriers followed by genetic counseling and prenatal diagnosis so as to reduce number of children born with the ailment.

Speaking at a session arranged to launch thalassemia screening of medical students and doctors, under the aegis of Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical College Sukkur, they sought massive public awareness to control disease.

Principal Mahar Medical College, Dr Zulifqar Soomro said sensitization at a mass level is required to control the considerably high incidence of thalassemia in the country.

"Thalassemia is a disease which kills unless treated properly and in time," he added,Speakers said it was also needed to be diagnosed in time as otherwise children suffering from the ailment lead a terrible life and need blood after every 15 to 20 days for their survival.

"The only cure is bone marrow transplantation which is too expensive and most patients cannot afford it," said the senior physicians.

