UrduPoint.com

Sri Lanka Begins Booster Dose Roll-out Against COVID-19

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 04:14 PM

Sri Lanka begins booster dose roll-out against COVID-19

Sri Lankan authorities on Monday began administering the third dose of COVID-19 vaccines on health workers, front line workers, and military personnel amid a massive vaccination campaign that was already underway in the country

COLOMBO, Nov. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Sri Lankan authorities on Monday began administering the third dose of COVID-19 vaccines on health workers, front line workers, and military personnel amid a massive vaccination campaign that was already underway in the country.

Director-General of Health Services Asela Gunawardena said the Pfizer vaccines would be administered as a booster dose and the third dose rollout would be carried out according to the priority list followed at the beginning of the vaccination drive, which began in the country in late January.

"Accordingly, the frontline health workers and other health workers including personnel of tri-forces and police will be vaccinated followed by people engaged in airports, ports and the tourism sector," Gunawardena said.

Following this, Gunawardena said those above 60 years and those with illnesses between the ages of 30 to 60 will be administered the Pfizer vaccine.

"Lastly, all those above 20 years of age will be given the booster shot," he said.

Related Topics

Police Asela January All

Recent Stories

Soaring Covid rate prompts fresh fears in Germany

Soaring Covid rate prompts fresh fears in Germany

1 minute ago
 Emirates Recognized for Excellence in Digital Cust ..

Emirates Recognized for Excellence in Digital Customer Experience

10 minutes ago
 Cambodia rolls out COVID-19 vaccination drive for ..

Cambodia rolls out COVID-19 vaccination drive for 5-year-olds with China's Sinov ..

1 minute ago
 China's Shijiazhuang reports six COVID-19 cases

China's Shijiazhuang reports six COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago
 Bulgaria Halts Gas Supplies to Serbia, Romania, Hu ..

Bulgaria Halts Gas Supplies to Serbia, Romania, Hungary After Pipeline Rupture

2 minutes ago
 Guangdong carbon market closes higher

Guangdong carbon market closes higher

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.