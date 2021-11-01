Sri Lanka begins booster dose roll-out against COVID-19

Sri Lankan authorities on Monday began administering the third dose of COVID-19 vaccines on health workers, front line workers, and military personnel amid a massive vaccination campaign that was already underway in the country

COLOMBO, Nov. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Sri Lankan authorities on Monday began administering the third dose of COVID-19 vaccines on health workers, front line workers, and military personnel amid a massive vaccination campaign that was already underway in the country.

Director-General of Health Services Asela Gunawardena said the Pfizer vaccines would be administered as a booster dose and the third dose rollout would be carried out according to the priority list followed at the beginning of the vaccination drive, which began in the country in late January.

"Accordingly, the frontline health workers and other health workers including personnel of tri-forces and police will be vaccinated followed by people engaged in airports, ports and the tourism sector," Gunawardena said.

Following this, Gunawardena said those above 60 years and those with illnesses between the ages of 30 to 60 will be administered the Pfizer vaccine.

"Lastly, all those above 20 years of age will be given the booster shot," he said.