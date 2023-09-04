Open Menu

Steps Urged To Make Country TB-free

Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2023

Civil society and celebrities on Monday stressed the need to take further steps to make the country free from Tuberculosis

"Our nation's fight against TB requires unwavering commitment at the highest levels," renowned actor, producer, director, screenwriter and end TB celebrity ambassador Sarmad Khoosat said while addressing a press conference along with others.

He said Tuberculosis (TB) continues to claim 132 precious lives each day in Pakistan, a nation that ranks as the world's fifth-highest TB burden country. However, this deadly disease is entirely preventable and curable.

He said that Pakistan is a signatory to the United Nations High-Level Meeting (UNHLM) 2018 declaration on TB, and urged to ensure commitment to address this issue.

He said that the second UNHLM on TB is scheduled on September 22, 2023, in New York, USA, where countries will review progress made since the 2018 Political Declaration on TB.

He said that to demonstrate Pakistan's unwavering commitment, we urge the highest possible level of participation, to show Pakistan's resolve to end TB.

Drama artist, Sania Saeed said that our delegation should be strong and comprehensive, with representatives from civil society and TB-affected community as integral members of the delegation.

