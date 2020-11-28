Three more patients die of COVID-19 in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

Another three corona patients died while 23 people were tested positive for coronavirus during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :Another three corona patients died while 23 people were tested positive for coronavirus during the last 24 hours.

Deputy District Officer Health Dr Asif Shehzad told APP on Saturday, after the death of three patients, the death toll due to coronavirus had reached 250 since March this year.

He informed that 1025 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector laboratories of Faisalabad during 24 hours, out of them 27 were positive.

He said that total active COVID-19 cases in Faisalabad reached 321 while 5,814 patients had recovered from disease.

He further said that total 635 beds, 550 at Allied Hospital and 85 at DHQ Hospital were allocated for COVID-19 patients.

Dr Asif said that at present, 60 patients including 35 confirmed patients were under treatment at Allied Hospital while 27 including 5 confirmed patients had been admitted to the DHQ Hospital.