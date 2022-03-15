UrduPoint.com

Tunisia May See New COVID-19 Wave In May: Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2022 | 03:43 PM

Tunisia may see new COVID-19 wave in May: minister

Tunisian Health Minister Ali Mrabet warned on Monday that his country may witness a new wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in May

TUNIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Tunisian Health Minister Ali Mrabet warned on Monday that his country may witness a new wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in May.

The progress of fighting the virus does not justify laxity on the preventive measures, the minister told Mosaique FM, a private radio station.

He also stressed the importance of vaccination, adding that "the war against the pandemic must continue until it is eliminated."Earlier on Monday, the Tunisian Ministry of Health reported 368 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total tally of infections in the North African country to 1,029,596.

Related Topics

Progress May

Recent Stories

Aussie researchers link prescription drugs to mood ..

Aussie researchers link prescription drugs to mood disorders

1 minute ago
 Hot weather with higher temperature forecast

Hot weather with higher temperature forecast

1 minute ago
 Australian athletes' demand for mental health supp ..

Australian athletes' demand for mental health support surges

1 minute ago
 What Kubra Khan thinks about praise of physical ap ..

What Kubra Khan thinks about praise of physical appearance in songs?

16 minutes ago
 PTV, Parliament attack case: ATC acquits President ..

PTV, Parliament attack case: ATC acquits President Alvi, FM Qureshi

33 minutes ago
 China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher ..

China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher Tuesday

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>