Tunisia may see new COVID-19 wave in May: minister

TUNIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Tunisian Health Minister Ali Mrabet warned on Monday that his country may witness a new wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in May.

The progress of fighting the virus does not justify laxity on the preventive measures, the minister told Mosaique FM, a private radio station.

He also stressed the importance of vaccination, adding that "the war against the pandemic must continue until it is eliminated."Earlier on Monday, the Tunisian Ministry of Health reported 368 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total tally of infections in the North African country to 1,029,596.