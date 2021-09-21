Turkey reports 27,688 daily COVID-19 cases

UrduPoint.com

ANKARA, Sept. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) --:Turkey on Tuesday confirmed 27,688 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 6,874,947, according to its health ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 231 to 61,805, while 27,949 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 346,435 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 52.82 million people have received their first doses of vaccines, while over 42.28 million had their second doses. Turkey has so far administered over 105.61 million doses including third booster jabs.

