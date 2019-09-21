UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

University Of Punjab Institute Of Communication Studies Organizes Seminar On Polio Awareness

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 hours ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 06:45 PM

University of Punjab Institute of Communication Studies organizes seminar on polio awareness

Institute of Communication Studies (ICS), the University of Punjab in collaboration with UNICEF and the Government of Punjab here on Saturday organized a seminar on a 'Polio-free Pakistan'.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :Institute of Communication Studies (ICS), the University of Punjab in collaboration with UNICEF and the Government of Punjab here on Saturday organized a seminar on a 'Polio-free Pakistan'.

The speakers on the occasion, highlighted the harmful effects of polio on human life.

They urged the students to play their role for creating awareness about the disease and make Pakistan polio-free.

In-charge ICS Dr Noshina Saleem, Additional Secretary Health Salmon Ghani, representatives from UNICEF, faculty members and a large number of students were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Polio Government Of Punjab Punjab Salmon From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Inde ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Saudi King on Kingdom&#03 ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National ..

1 hour ago

Ajman Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National D ..

1 hour ago

Sultan bin Zayed congratulates Saudi King on Natio ..

1 hour ago

UAE Press: Abrahamic House of Fraternity embodies ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.