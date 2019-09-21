University of Punjab Institute of Communication Studies organizes seminar on polio awareness

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :Institute of Communication Studies (ICS), the University of Punjab in collaboration with UNICEF and the Government of Punjab here on Saturday organized a seminar on a 'Polio-free Pakistan '.

The speakers on the occasion, highlighted the harmful effects of polio on human life.

They urged the students to play their role for creating awareness about the disease and make Pakistan polio-free.

In-charge ICS Dr Noshina Saleem, Additional Secretary Health Salmon Ghani, representatives from UNICEF, faculty members and a large number of students were also present.