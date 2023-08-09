Naila Kiani aspires to conquer all 14 peaks globally

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Pakistan's pioneer female has etched her name in the country's mountaineering annals, becoming the sole Pakistani woman to accomplish eight ascents thus far.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 9th, 2023) Pakistan's pioneer female climber Naila Kiani has successfully conquered five of the world's highest 8-thousanders and now aspires to conquer all 14 peaks globally.

Having transitioned from a banking career in Dubai, Naila has etched her name in Pakistan's mountaineering annals, becoming the sole Pakistani woman to accomplish eight ascents thus far.

She remains optimistic about ascending the remaining six summits, expressing, "My objective is to climb as frequently and extensively as possible,".

She expressed these words while talking to a local private tv on Wednesday.

Naila's recent triumphs encompass scaling Nanga Parbat and Broad Peak, culminating her achievement of conquering the five highest peaks within Pakistan.

The mother of two embarked on her journey just two years ago, becoming the first Pakistani woman to scale the 8,035m tall Gasherbrum II, the world's 13th highest peak. This endeavor, initially experimental, ignited her passion.

"Although I was always involved in sports, I never envisaged becoming a mountaineer," Naila revealed.

Her fascination with mountaineering began during a trek to the K2 basecamp, where she encountered mountaineers and yearned to experience summiting a peak firsthand.

Selecting Gasherbrum II as her inaugural peak, she admitted uncertainty about her success. However, she defied odds and persistently pursued peak after peak.

Since her Gasherbrum II ascent in 2021, Naila has triumphed over K2, Gasherbrum I, Annapurna, Mount Everest, Lhotse, Nanga Parbat, and Broad Peak.

Among these, she became the foremost Pakistani woman atop six out of eight summits. While Samina Baig, hailing from Hunza, led Naila by a few hours on K2 and also conquered Everest in 2013, Naila now stands as the nation's most accomplished female mountaineer.

"It's astonishing to me, sometimes I ponder how I managed all this, how it transpired," Naila reflected.

She treasures the distinction of being the first Pakistani woman to ascend numerous peaks, even as she navigated challenges and grappled with leaving her young daughters behind during expeditions.

"I find it challenging, particularly when planning expeditions and leaving my daughters behind. But when I confront hardships on the mountains, thoughts of my daughters energize me," Naila shared.

She underscored the paucity of support from the public sector for mountaineers in Pakistan and emphasized the dire need for enhanced infrastructure and rescue services.

Naila's objectives extend to being a role model for her daughters. "I aim to convey the message that nothing is unattainable; every goal is achievable."

Addressing aspiring female mountaineers, she advised, "Persist in pursuing your goals and aim high. There is no impediment insurmountable in this world."