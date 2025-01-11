Sonu Sood’s Directorial Debut Fateh Set to Release on January 10, Special Screening Held in Dubai

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11 January, 2025):

Bollywood star Sonu Sood’s much-awaited directorial debut, Fateh, is set to hit theaters on January 10. Ahead of its release, the actor-turned-director attended a press conference in Dubai alongside popular singer and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh.

Speaking at the event, Sonu Sood expressed his optimism about the film, stating, “I am very confident that Fateh will be a blockbuster movie.

I have immense hopes for this project.” He also thanked his team and fans for their unwavering support throughout the film's journey.

Yo Yo Honey Singh, who accompanied Sood at the press conference, praised the actor’s dedication and the potential of Fateh, saying, “Sonu has done an amazing job, and I believe Fateh will leave a lasting impact on audiences.

”

A special screening of Fateh was also held at Reel Cinemas, Dubai Mall, where select guests and media got an exclusive first look at the film.

The event added to the anticipation surrounding the movie, which promises a blend of action, drama, and a powerful narrative.

As excitement builds, fans eagerly await January 10 to witness Sonu Sood’s directorial vision on the big screen.