Open Menu

Sonu Sood’s Directorial Debut Fateh Set To Release On January 10, Special Screening Held In Dubai

Ijaz Ahmad Published January 11, 2025 | 01:16 AM

Sonu Sood’s Directorial Debut Fateh Set to Release on January 10, Special Screening Held in Dubai

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11 January, 2025):
Bollywood star Sonu Sood’s much-awaited directorial debut, Fateh, is set to hit theaters on January 10. Ahead of its release, the actor-turned-director attended a press conference in Dubai alongside popular singer and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh.
Speaking at the event, Sonu Sood expressed his optimism about the film, stating, “I am very confident that Fateh will be a blockbuster movie.

I have immense hopes for this project.” He also thanked his team and fans for their unwavering support throughout the film's journey.
Yo Yo Honey Singh, who accompanied Sood at the press conference, praised the actor’s dedication and the potential of Fateh, saying, “Sonu has done an amazing job, and I believe Fateh will leave a lasting impact on audiences.


A special screening of Fateh was also held at Reel Cinemas, Dubai Mall, where select guests and media got an exclusive first look at the film.

The event added to the anticipation surrounding the movie, which promises a blend of action, drama, and a powerful narrative.
As excitement builds, fans eagerly await January 10 to witness Sonu Sood’s directorial vision on the big screen.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Dubai Job Sonu Sood January Media Event

Recent Stories

DP World ILT20 Season 3 Set to Kick Off with Spect ..

DP World ILT20 Season 3 Set to Kick Off with Spectacular opening ceremony

3 minutes ago
 Sikandar Raza Compares ILT20 to Other Global Crick ..

Sikandar Raza Compares ILT20 to Other Global Cricket Leagues

3 minutes ago
 Sonu Sood’s Directorial Debut Fateh Set to Relea ..

Sonu Sood’s Directorial Debut Fateh Set to Release on January 10, Special Scre ..

3 minutes ago
 WMO confirms 2024 as warmest year on record

WMO confirms 2024 as warmest year on record

50 minutes ago
 Germany reports foot-and-mouth disease in water bu ..

Germany reports foot-and-mouth disease in water buffalo

1 hour ago
 Several Palestinians martyred; amputation cases su ..

Several Palestinians martyred; amputation cases surge in Gaza

2 hours ago
Asian markets drift lower as US jobs data looms

Asian markets drift lower as US jobs data looms

1 hour ago
 UN weather agency confirms 2024 as hottest year on ..

UN weather agency confirms 2024 as hottest year on record at 1.55°C above pre-i ..

2 hours ago
 Faceless Customs Assessment System of FBR to provi ..

Faceless Customs Assessment System of FBR to provide relief to importers: Prime ..

2 hours ago
 Wind lull offers hope in Los Angeles fires

Wind lull offers hope in Los Angeles fires

2 hours ago
 2 lose lives in accident on poor-conditioned highw ..

2 lose lives in accident on poor-conditioned highway in IIOJK

2 hours ago
 MQM-P MPAs complain about encroachment

MQM-P MPAs complain about encroachment

2 hours ago

More Stories From Infotainment