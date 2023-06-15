Indian teenager smashes Guinness World Record with 127-hour dance marathon

(@Abdulla99267510)

KATHMANDU: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 15th, 2023) In a remarkable feat, Srushti Sudhir Jagtap, a 16-year-old student from India, broke the Guinness World Record for the longest dance marathon by an individual, dancing continuously for an astounding 127 hours.

Her achievement surpassed the previous record set by Nepalese dancer Bandana Nepal in 2018, who danced for 126 hours.

Srushti's dance marathon took place in her college auditorium and garnered significant support from enthusiastic spectators. Despite moments of exhaustion, Srushti's parents stood by her side throughout, ensuring she stayed refreshed by spraying water on her face. The GWR Official Adjudicator, Swapnil Dangarikar, praised her performance, describing it as "very impressive overall."

Beginning her dance marathon on the morning of May 29, Srushti persevered until the afternoon of June 3, as reported by Guinness World Records. Following her historic achievement, she allowed herself a full day of rest and sleep.

Srushti specifically chose to break the record by performing Kathak, a renowned Indian classical dance form known for its precise footwork and elegant movements, as a way to showcase and promote Indian culture.

To prepare for her record attempt, Srushti underwent extensive training for 15 months. Her grandfather, an instructor in Yoga Nidra, a guided meditation technique, taught her to activate delta brainwaves, facilitating deep sleep and physical restoration.

Her daily routine consisted of four hours of meditation, six hours of dance practice, three hours of exercise, and aiming for five hours of sleep per night.

Prior to her official attempt, Srushti had already completed two 126-hour dance marathons at home, abstaining from stimulants during the process. To maintain freshness and energy, she consumed coconut water and chocolate.

The final day of Srushti's record-breaking attempt proved to be particularly challenging. She described feeling physical discomfort and numbness throughout her body. However, her unwavering determination and mental focus allowed her to remain composed until the very end. She attributed her resilience to her strong practice, which made her familiar with the mental and physical changes that occurred during the marathon.

In accordance with the guidelines for "longest marathon" records, participants are granted five-minute rest breaks for every hour of activity. Srushti utilized most of her breaks at midnight, either napping or conversing with her parents to refresh her mind. She expressed gratitude towards her parents for their unwavering support.

Reflecting on her extraordinary accomplishment, Srushti stated, "I feel proud that I could give this great achievement to our country."