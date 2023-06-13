UrduPoint.com

Woman Declared Dead Comes Back To Life At Her Own Funeral

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 13, 2023 | 10:14 PM

Woman declared dead comes back to life at her own funeral

The video footage, now circulating on social media, depicts the gathering anxiously awaiting emergency services, who promptly arrived at the scene to assist the 76-year-old woman.

Babahoyo: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 13rd, 2023) In a stunning turn of events, a septuagenarian woman who was declared dead at a local hospital astounded everyone by coming back to life during her own funeral on Tuesday. The extraordinary incident unfolded when her relatives opened the casket and found her gasping for air.

Capturing the remarkable scene on video, Gilberto Barbera, the woman's son, described the moment, stating, "I lifted up the coffin, and her heart was pounding, and her left hand was hitting the coffin... We called 911 to bring her here to the hospital."

Prompted by this extraordinary occurrence, the Ministry of Public Health has initiated an official investigation. According to their statement, the woman had been admitted to the hospital on Friday due to a suspected stroke and cardiopulmonary arrest.

Despite the medical staff's unsuccessful attempts at resuscitation, a doctor on duty had declared her deceased.

Hospital tags captured in the video corroborate the urgency as the son desperately requests an ambulance for his mother.

The woman has been identified as Bella Yolanda Montoya Castro, matching the initials "BYMC" mentioned in the Health Ministry's official statement. Furthermore, the ministry revealed that she had been under intensive care at the Martín Icaza Hospital in Babahoyo, the same medical facility that had initially pronounced her dead. However, the current condition of the 76-year-old remains undisclosed.

Additionally, the ministry announced the establishment of a national technical committee in collaboration with the Health Services Quality Assurance Agency. This committee aims to conduct a thorough medical audit to determine the responsible parties involved in the alleged confirmation of death.

