Jemima is concerned about friends in Pakistan amid fears of Coronavirus

Ex-wife of PM Imran Khan says that this is hard time in the UK but this is much harder for many in Pakistan.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 4th, 2020) Jemima Goldsmith, the ex-wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan, checked on Pakistani friends on Twitter amid fears of Coronavirus here on Saturday.

Jemima Goldsmith said that it was hard time for many people in the United Kingdom and the situation in Pakistan would be much harder.

She wrote: “I’m mindful that however hard this is for so many people here in the UK, conditions are so much harder for you in Pakistan,”.

The situation in London is also worst as PM Boris Johnson and Prince Charles tested positive for Coronavirus while here in Pakistan, the death toll reached to 40 after the tally of Coronaivurs reached 2708.