UrduPoint.com

Karachi Assistant Commissioner Storms Into Social Media With Latest Photos

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 03, 2023 | 06:57 PM

Karachi assistant commissioner storms into social media with latest photos

Hazim Bangwar, who has degrees in Fashion Design & Design and LLB from a London based university, is an officer who actively performs his duties and addresses issues of his area in Karachi.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 3rd, 2023) Hazim Bangwar, a newly appointed Assistant Commissioner in North Nazimabad of Karachi, has stormed into the social media owing to his unique pictures and videos.

The officer has gained huge popularity within a day as the social media users are making interesting comments, sharing and liking his pictures and posts.

According to the reports, he also drew significant criticism towards him.

Hazim is found of music and a stylish person and received proper education in Fashion Design & Marketing from American InterContinental University (AIU) London besides LLB degree from a London based University.

Later, he started a successful music career as he released mix tapes and songs which made waves in several countries.

The bold fashion choices of Hazim have grabbed a huge fan following for him on the social media platforms.

Besides, bold pictures, videos and style, he is seen quite active to address the issues of Nazimabad area.

The 30 years old commissioner who belongs to Kandhkot, Kashmore district of Sindh, is the son of an Iraqi descent woman while his father served as the DIG in the police department in Pakistan. He lived in New York and returned to Pakistan for three years before going to London for six years.

Bangwar in November 2019 released his first title ‘Haram’ which went viral on the social media and became trend in India, Egypt, Hungry, and South Korea and thus he emerged as international English singer.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan India Police Music Education Egypt Social Media London New York South Korea Kashmore North Nazimabad Kandhkot November Women 2019 From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences on death of ..

Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences on death of Mohammed Al Mulla

6 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets Britain&#039;s Shadow For ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Britain&#039;s Shadow Foreign Secretary

6 minutes ago
 DIGP Hazara inquires about health of cop injured i ..

DIGP Hazara inquires about health of cop injured in Peshawar blast

59 seconds ago
 Free eye camp organized in Nawabshah

Free eye camp organized in Nawabshah

1 minute ago
 France pose 'big challenge' for Italy star Capuozz ..

France pose 'big challenge' for Italy star Capuozzo: Crowley

1 minute ago
 54 arrested in crackdown against profiteers

54 arrested in crackdown against profiteers

1 minute ago

More Stories From Infotainment

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.