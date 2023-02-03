Karachi assistant commissioner storms into social media with latest photos

(@Abdulla99267510)

Hazim Bangwar, who has degrees in Fashion Design & Design and LLB from a London based university, is an officer who actively performs his duties and addresses issues of his area in Karachi.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 3rd, 2023) Hazim Bangwar, a newly appointed Assistant Commissioner in North Nazimabad of Karachi, has stormed into the social media owing to his unique pictures and videos.

The officer has gained huge popularity within a day as the social media users are making interesting comments, sharing and liking his pictures and posts.

According to the reports, he also drew significant criticism towards him.

Hazim is found of music and a stylish person and received proper education in Fashion Design & Marketing from American InterContinental University (AIU) London besides LLB degree from a London based University.

Later, he started a successful music career as he released mix tapes and songs which made waves in several countries.

The bold fashion choices of Hazim have grabbed a huge fan following for him on the social media platforms.

Besides, bold pictures, videos and style, he is seen quite active to address the issues of Nazimabad area.

The 30 years old commissioner who belongs to Kandhkot, Kashmore district of Sindh, is the son of an Iraqi descent woman while his father served as the DIG in the police department in Pakistan. He lived in New York and returned to Pakistan for three years before going to London for six years.

Bangwar in November 2019 released his first title ‘Haram’ which went viral on the social media and became trend in India, Egypt, Hungry, and South Korea and thus he emerged as international English singer.