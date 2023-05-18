UrduPoint.com

Rare Rainbow Sea Slug Spotted In South Cornwall's Rock Pool

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 18, 2023 | 04:15 PM

South Cornwall: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 18th, 2023) In an extraordinary encounter during a rock pool exploration for a spider crab, Vicky Barlow, a participant in a rock pool project, stumbled upon a rare and stunning sea slug. The creature, known as a rainbow sea slug, typically inhabits warmer waters off the coasts of Spain, France, and Portugal, making its appearance in a rock pool in the UK all the more surprising.

Referred to by its scientific name, Babakina anadoni, the rainbow sea slug belongs to the aeolid nudibranch family. These species are renowned for their vibrant colors and unique shapes, according to marine biologist Dr. Ben Holt of the Rock Pool Project.

Dr. Holt expressed his excitement, stating, "Although divers and snorkelers have reported a handful of sightings in the past, this appears to be the first time this species has been found by a rock pool enthusiast in the UK.

The discovery of the rainbow sea slug highlights a trend of significant changes observed in marine life along the South West coast over the past five years, as noted by Dr. Holt. He believes that more of these remarkable creatures may be encountered in the future.

The rock pool environment itself presents a challenging habitat, with the ebb and flow of tides. Vicky Barlow mentioned that the sea slug was found during a very low spring tide, which could explain its presence in the rock pool.

Barlow expressed her awe at the finding, describing the rainbow sea slug as "absolutely beautiful" and emphasizing that it exemplifies the incredible species that can be discovered in the UK.

This unique encounter serves as a testament to the wonders of nature and underscores the importance of ongoing exploration and conservation efforts to preserve and understand marine ecosystems.

