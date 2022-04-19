Video showing woman lying on track with train passing over her goes viral

(@Abdulla99267510)

The video clip has shocked people and many are calling the woman brave while others are criticizing her for her dangerous act.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 19th, 2022) A video clip of a woman talking on phone as goods train passes over her has gone viral on the social media.

Indian police officer Dipanshu Kabra shared the video.

The video left people in shock and it garnered more than 163,000 views in a very short time.

Kabra tweeted, “Gossiping on the phone is more important,”.

A woman was seen lying on the tracks with her head covered merely with a scarf as the train left and she was continuously talking on a phone.

She casually stood up to walk off the tracks as it nothing happened.

People gave mix reaction as many called her brave while others strongly criticized her over her act.

A user wrote, "hope this is stunt. if not, this should not be encouraged. It’s a safety issue. Surprised that an IPS officer finds it funny?? and so many just joking without a thought."

Some users said this act may encourage others to do the same and lose their lives.