SP Aisha Butt asks citizens to use mask

She posted a picture on Twitter and asked citizens to ensure use of masks while going out.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 4th, 2020) Superintendent of Police Aisha Butt asked citizens to ensure their safety while going out for any important work here on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, Aisha Butt wroteL “Don’t forget to use mask,”.

She was holding a baby girl and was in the field in her official uniform.

The police is high alert to enforce National Action Plan to control spread of Coronavirus in the country as every police station is monitoring the situation closely and keeping an eye on the movement of the people.