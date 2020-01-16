Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Azad Jammu & Kashmir welcomes UNSC meeting on Kashmir

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Azad Jammu & Kashmir on Thursday hailed the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on Kashmir, terming it, as a growing realization about the settlement of Kashmir conflict that has been stumbling block in the way of peace and stability in the region

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Azad Jammu & Kashmir on Thursday hailed the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on Kashmir, terming it, as a growing realization about the settlement of Kashmir conflict that has been stumbling block in the way of peace and stability in the region.

In a statement issued here, the PTI AJK Secretary Information Ershad Mahmud said, "It is for the second time that the UNSC discussed the critical situation in Kashmir in five months since India repealed the Article 370 on August 5 2019". The UNSC meeting, he said, was also a reaffirmation of the fact that the world powers were really worried over the terrible situation in the occupied Kashmir.

While terming it as a positive development, Mahmud said that in the wake of fast-changing political scenario in the region there was a dire need that the highest body (UNSC) should move beyond the rhetoric of compassion to address the highly critical situation in Kashmir, which he said was reeling under the unrelenting military crackdown and communication since 5th August 2019.

He expressed the hope that the UNSC meeting would prove helpful in deescalating the rising tensions in the region besides paving a way for a meaningful sustainable and result-oriented dialogue between India and Pakistan to seek a peaceful solution of the long-running lingering Kashmir dispute that has been the root cause and consequence of rights violations in the restive region.

Referring to the situation in the Indian held territory of Jammu and Kashmir he said, "Instead of viewing everything through the BJP's prism we hope that world leaders should pull away from the veil of deception and play their much-needed role to settle Kashmir dispute to ensure durable peace in South Asia".

Meanwhile, he appreciated the incumbent government's efforts to highlight the plight of Kashmiris at the international level.