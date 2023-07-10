AJK Cabinet allows amendments regarding registration of govt employees' associations

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) , Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Cabinet on Monday granted approval for making necessary amendments to the existing law regarding the registration of government employees' representative associations/organizations in the state.

The AJK cabinet met in the State metropolis with Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq in the chair.

On the other hand, the cabinet meeting also decided to form a committee comprising twelve ministers in order to maintain a balance between subsidized and flour prices in the open market.

The Committee was tasked to submit its recommendations vis a vis maintaining a balance in flour prices and improving the government flour delivery system in the state.

Members of the committee included Azhar Sadiq, Majid Khan, Akmal Sargala, Chaudhry Rashid, Mian Waheed, Sardar Zia Qamar, Sardar Amir Altaf, Sardar Faheem Akhtar Rabbani, Diwan Ali Khan Chagatai and Javed Iqbal Badhanvi.

Speaking on this occasion, Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq said that the government in principle has decided to increase the salary and pension of government employees on the pattern of the Federal government.

He, however, maintained that the government would have to bear additional expenses worth 18 billion rupees per year.

The twelve-member committee of the cabinet has also been assigned the task of submitting its recommendations as to how the government could meet these additional expenses and increase the sources of revenue.

The cabinet meeting was attended by the senior minister, Finance Minister Colonel (retd) Waqar Ahmed Noor, government ministers Raja Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, Syed Bazal Ali Naqvi, Sardar Mir Akbar Khan, Sardar Muhammad Hussain.

Chaudhry Arshad Hussain, Abdul Majid Khan, Muhammad Akbar Ibrahim, Sardar Aamir Altaf, Mian Abdul Waheed, Chaudhry Muhammad Rashid.

Raja Muhammad Siddique, Javed Iqbal Badhanvi, Sardar Muhammad Javed Ayub, Dr. Nisar Ansar Abdali, Chaudhry Azhar Sadiq, Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq, Zafar Iqbal Malik.

Chaudhry Yasir Sultan, Ahmad Raza Qadri, Chaudhry Qasim. Majeed, Sardar Ziaul Qamar, Javed Ahmad Butt, Asim Sharif Butt, Chaudhry Amir Yasin, Chairman Prime Minister's Inspection Commission, Pir Mazharul Haque.

Chief Secretary Dr. Muhammad Usman Chachar, Additional Chief Secretary Development/Principal Secretary Fayyaz Ali Abbasi, Senior Member board of Revenue Chaudhry Liaqat Hussain Secretary Services and General Administration Raja Amjad Pervez Ali Khan, Secretary Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Irshad Qureshi and others.