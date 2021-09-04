AJK legislative Assembly pays tributes to Syed Ali Geelani, condemns funeral restrictions of Indian troops

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly in its special session paid tributes to the veteran Hurriyat leader, Syed Ali Geelani and condemned the Indian troops restrictions to hold funeral rites and beating of deceased family

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly in its special session paid tributes to the veteran Hurriyat leader, Syed Ali Geelani and condemned the Indian troops restrictions to hold funeral rites and beating of deceased family.

The special session was held under the chair of Speaker AJK Legislative Assembly Chuadhry Anwarul Haque here on Saturday.

Addressing the House, the AJK Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi paid tributes to Syed Ali Geelani and said that he had devoted his whole life for the supreme cause of Kashmir liberation. He said the veteran Kashmiri leader suffered incarceration by the Indian occupation forces and was put behind the bar for a long time but he remained committed to the cause of Kashmir liberation movement.

The AJK PM thanked the government of Pakistan and the Prime Minister Imran Khan for observing one day mourning in Pakistan on the sad demise of a great freedom leader Syed Ali Geelani. He said the late Geelani was an icon of the Kashmir liberation movement and his valiant struggle for the freedom of Kashmir was torch bearer for new Kashmiri generation. His sacrifices would be remembered for a long time and his assiduous freedom struggle would be written in golden words in the history of Kashmir.

Abdul Qayyum Niazi said his government and people would continue to provide political and moral support to the Kashmiri people in their struggle for self-determination.

He said that the government and opposition will collectively move forward to expose the atrocities of Indian forces' at international level.

He said the Imran Khan has effectively projected the Kashmir issue at international level which was a great source of strength for the Kashmiris struggling for their right to self determination.

The leader of the opposition Ch.Latif Akbar,Senior Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas,Former Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan, Information Minister Sardar Fahim Akhtar Rubbani, Minister for local bodies Kh.Farooq Ahmed ,Minister for Finance Abdul Majid Khan,education Minister Dewan Ali Khan Chughtai, Minister for Planning and Development Ch.Muhammad Rashid and other members of the Assembly paid tributes to Syed Ali Geelani and called upon the International community to take serious note towards the ongoing gruesome human rights violations committing by the Indian forces in IIOJ&K.

They paid tributes to the unprecedented services and sacrifices rendered by the late Syed Ali Geelani for the cause of Kashmir liberation movement.

Later the House offered 'fateha' and prayed that may Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace.