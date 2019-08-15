People across Azad Jammu & Kashmir Thursday observed India's Independence Day as black day to mark protest against long forced and illegal occupation of a large part of Jammu and Kashmir state by India and to condemn ruthless use of force against the innocent people of the curfew-clamped occupied Kashmir currently turned into world's largest prison ever since the recent scraping of the special status of the disputed state by Delhi's hardliner regime

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2019 ) : People across Azad Jammu & Kashmir Thursday observed India's Independence Day as black day to mark protest against long forced and illegal occupation of a large part of Jammu and Kashmir state by India and to condemn ruthless use of force against the innocent people of the curfew-clamped occupied Kashmir currently turned into world's largest prison ever since the recent scraping of the special status of the disputed state by Delhi's hardliner regime.

A mammoth public rally held in Mirpur to observe the black day, through a unanimously passed resolution warned India to abstain from launching any aggression against Pakistan or Azad Jammu & Kashmir. "Every individual of AJK is fully prepared to make defense of inch after inch of the motherland � shoulder to shoulder with valiant armed forces of Pakistan if India dared to launch any attack against Pakistan or AJK", the rally declared.

The rally thanked and paid rich tributes to the people and the government of Pakistan especially Prime Minister Imran Khan assurance, during his visit to Muzaffarabad Wednesday, of his unequivocal full support to Kashmiris struggle for right self determination besides Pakistan's full befitting response to any impending Indian aggression against Azad Jammu Kashmir.

This year Jammu & Kashmir people are observing India's Independence Day as black day with more traditional hatred and resentment against India because of her recent hostile and unlawful act of altering the special status of the world-acknowledged disputed status of the Jammu & Kashmir state through revocation of Art-370 and 35-A of her constitution � violating United Nations resolutions on Jammu & Kashmir issue.

The Indian independence day was marked with mass anti-India protest rallies and demonstrations in all small and major towns in the liberated territory including capital city of Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Kotli, Bhimbher, Rawalakot, Bagh, Palandri, Neelam valley, Jhelum valley, Havaili and other towns and villages.

People from diverse segments of the civil society including social, political and other public representative organization attended the rallies holding black flags and wearing black bands around their arms to mark Indian independence day as black day.

In Mirpur led by the elders of the city representing all walks of life including social and political workers, employees of private and public sector organizations besides senior officials of the state institutions including Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Tayyeb, DIG Police Sardar Gulfraz Khan, DC and Chairman National Events Organising Committee Mirpur Sardar Adnan Khursheed, SSP Raja Irfan Salim, SP Raja Azhar Iqbal Secretary General of the NEOC Altaf Hamid Rao, President District Bar Association Ch. Tariq Bashir Advocate, ruling PML (N) leaders including Director General MDA Ch. Ejaz Raza, City Administrator Tahir Mirza, Chairman Jinnah Foundation AJK Dr. Amin Choudhry, Raja Zaffar Maharoof of Muslim Conference, Raja Naveed Akhter of PML (N) PTI AJK elder Ch. Muhammad Mansha, Jammu & Kashmir Human Rights Commission (Pakistan-AJK Chapter's head Aslam Malik, Jamaat-i- Islami AJK's local leaders Muhammad Ayub Muslim, Dr. Riaz Ahmed, Bashir Ahmed Shagoo, AJKCCI President Sohail Shujah Mujahid, Heads and Presidents of their respective factions including Markazi Anjuman e Tajraan (Ittehad group's) President Choudhry Mahmood Ahmed, Ch. Muhammad Naeem, Ch. Javed Iqbal, Non-gazetted employees union leaders including Raja Rasheed Ahmed, Muhammad Masood Rathore, Qaiser Shiraz Kazmi of Technical Staff Union of State Electricity Department, Pervez Rasheed (President) and Idrees Shah (Secretary Genral) of MDA Employees Union, Ghulam Rasool Awami of PPP AJK Chapter and others, the rally marched the major city streets including Quid e Azam Chowk, Mian Muhammad Road, Allama Iqbal Roa and central Shaheed chowk raising zindabad slogans for Pakistan and the valiant armed forces of the country.

India has imposed indefinite curfew in entire occupied Jammu Kashmir state since past 11 days besieging the innocent population into their houses at gun point of her over nine lakh occupying troops - with nefarious designs to curb their voice against her (New Delhi) recent sinister move of revoking special status of the disputed Himalayan State.

Through various unanimously-passed resolutions, the rally declared that the people of Jammu & Kashmir were rendering unprecedented sacrifices since last 72 years to achieve the goal of freedom of the occupied Jammu & Kashmir from the Indian yoke and to decide about their destiny through free and fair plebiscite under the spirit of the international norms and commitments.

The rally expressed grave concern over the fast-deteriorating conditions of the people in strife-torn and fully-locked indefinite curfew-riddled Indian held Jammu and Kashmir since past 10 days. India, it said, has litterly turned the occupied J&K state into the world largest jail and the garrison.

India, it continued was trying to push the entire region into sever unrest and tension by revoking the special status of the internationally-acknowledged disputed Jammu Kashmir state. It declared the Indian nefarious act as the blatant violation of the UN resolutions and other identical norms and commitments on Kashmir issue.

Categorically rejecting the Indian move of abolishing the special status of the disputed Jammu Kashmir state, the rally, through another resolution expressed full solidarity and sympathies with suffering kashmiri brothers and sisters in these hours of trial. It assured to struggle shoulder to shoulder with their brethren in their just and principled struggle for liberation of the motherland from Indian yoke. The rally warned India of befitting response, shoulder to shoulder with valiant armed forces of Pakistan, if she dared to launch any aggression against Pakistan or Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

The rally, through another resolution, called upon the international community especially the United Nations to immediately move for getting the special status of the disputed Jammu & Kashmir state restored � for onward early peaceful settlement of the Kashmir issue in line with the UN resolutions. It urged upon the world body to take immediate notice of history's worst Indian act of state terrorism and aggression let loose against the innocent people in occupied Jammu Kashmir through forcibly revoking the special status of the disputed state.

Through another unanimously passed resolution, the rally called upon world body � UNO, international human rights organizations including Amnesty International, Red Cross, Human Rights Watch and others to immediately move for ensuring the supply of food and medicines to save the lives of the house-detained people in entire curfew-riddled occupied Jammu & Kashmir state in general and the Muslim-majority areas of the troubled valley in particular.

The rally warned to the international community through another resolution that since India was moving for committing the world's largest phased massacre of the freedom-loving population of the Muslim-majority occupied Jammu Kashmir state, it was enjoined upon the United Nations and the United States like super powers, besides other civilized world to immediately move for keeping extremist Indian Prime Minister Modi to abstained from this act of state terrorism. "Otherwise entire world in general and south Asia in particular may suffer with the unending global war", it underlined.