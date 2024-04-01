AJK PM expresses grief over passing of prominent figures

In a series of condolence messages, the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq expressed profound grief and sorrow over the demise of several prominent figures and paid tribute to their services to nation

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) In a series of condolence messages, the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq expressed profound grief and sorrow over the demise of several prominent figures and paid tribute to their services to nation.

In his condolence message issued late Sunday, the Prime Minister extended his deepest sympathies to the bereaved family of Engineer Sardar Muazzam Sarfaraz, the nephew of former AJK Prime Minister Sardar Sikandar Hayat Khan and cousin of former minister Sardar Farooq Sikandar Khan. Recalling the late engineer's contributions, Haq prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

In a separate message, the Prime Minister conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the AJK Legislative Assembly Speaker, Chaudhry Latif Akbar, over the passing of his sister. Acknowledging the profound loss, Haq extended his prayers for the solace of the grieving family.

Additionally, the Prime Minister mourned the demise of the mother of Deputy Commissioner Kotli, Chaudhry Haq Nawaz, offering his sincere sympathies for the departed soul's eternal rest.

