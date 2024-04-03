AJK president congratulates Kashmiri-Origin judge in UK

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Barrister Azhar Iqbal on his appointment as a judge of the United Kingdom judiciary, on Wednesday

According to the statement issued by the AJK President office, Barrister Iqbal whose family hails from Faizpur Sharif in Mirpur, Azad Jammu Kashmir is the first Kashmiri-origin judge to be appointed to the British judiciary.

President AJK expressed his pride in Iqbal's achievement, stating that it was a testament to the contributions of the Kashmiri diaspora to British society.

He also urged the Kashmiri community in the UK to continue raising their voices for the resolution of the Kashmir conflict.

In a phone conversation with Iqbal, President Chaudhry wished him a successful tenure and expressed his confidence in his abilities as a judge.

Barrister Iqbal thanked the President for his congratulations and pledged to discharge his duties with the utmost integrity and impartiality.

APP/ahr