AJK Prime Minister Chairs Meeting To Review Flour Crises

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 07:43 PM

AJK Prime Minister chairs meeting to review flour crises

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan chaired a high-level meeting here on Monday to review the flour crises in Azad Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by Minister for food Syed Shoukat Shah and other concerned officials of the departments.

The meeting reviewed the present stock of flour at the upper areas and different districts of AJK.

The prime minister was informed that flour supply in Azad Kashmir particularly in upper areas was satisfactory and at present there was sufficient stock of flour in godowns in snow bound areas till April 2020.

The Minister for Food Syed Shoukat Shah, on the occasion, ensured that just rumorsweare being floated by some anti social elements in this regard.

He said Food department itself make the process of flour distribution across AJK transparently and Food department has forwarded the move to finance department for provision the requisite funds to ensure the wheat to flour mills. Farooq Haider, on the occasion, directed the authorities concerned to speed up to ensure smooth supply of flour in snow bound and other affected areas. He warned the hoarders that stern action would be taken against them for creating flour crises if any complaint was received.

He said that no one would be allowed to hoarding and price hiking of the flour. He also directed the Food department to ensure timely provision of wheat to flour mills in Azad Kashmir as to make smooth supply of flour to the public.

