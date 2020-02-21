UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK Prime Minister Inaugurates Tulip Garden At Jalalabad Park

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 09:05 PM

AJK Prime Minister inaugurates tulip garden at Jalalabad Park

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Friday inaugurated a tulip garden set up here at the Jalalabad Park as a mark of solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOJ&K) as production of flowers contributed much in its economy while one of Asia's biggest tulip gardens occurs in its main city of Srinagar

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Friday inaugurated a tulip garden set up here at the Jalalabad Park as a mark of solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOJ&K) as production of flowers contributed much in its economy while one of Asia's biggest tulip gardens occurs in its main city of Srinagar.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the Kashmiris had full faith in the people and armed forces of Pakistan, who were persistently supporting them and would never leave them alone.

Similarly, the AJK people would not also leave their brethren in the IOJ&K in their war against occupational forces of India, he said, adding if a war were imposed India would get a befitting response from Pakistan.

He said the braved armed forces of Pakistan were capable of countering Indian aggression as they had proved in the past. The people of Pakistan would keep supporting the Kashmiris' movement for right to self-determination, he added.

He said the tulip garden was a symbolic gesture for the expression of solidarity by the people of AJK with their IOJ&K brethren. More such gardens would be established in other parts of the AJK.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Occupied Kashmir Prime Minister Jalalabad Srinagar Azad Jammu And Kashmir From Asia

Recent Stories

Over 200 cyclists to launch UAE Tour in Dubai on S ..

8 minutes ago

UAE announces two cases of new COVID19

23 minutes ago

Karachi Kings beat Peshawar Zalmi by 10 runs

1 hour ago

China Bans Poultry Imports From Germany, Ukraine O ..

2 minutes ago

Wafaqul-Madaris sets up new record with graduation ..

2 minutes ago

Emergency Services Academy organises training for ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.