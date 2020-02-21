AJK Prime Minister inaugurates tulip garden at Jalalabad Park

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Friday inaugurated a tulip garden set up here at the Jalalabad Park as a mark of solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOJ&K) as production of flowers contributed much in its economy while one of Asia's biggest tulip gardens occurs in its main city of Srinagar

Speaking on the occasion, he said the Kashmiris had full faith in the people and armed forces of Pakistan, who were persistently supporting them and would never leave them alone.

Similarly, the AJK people would not also leave their brethren in the IOJ&K in their war against occupational forces of India, he said, adding if a war were imposed India would get a befitting response from Pakistan.

He said the braved armed forces of Pakistan were capable of countering Indian aggression as they had proved in the past. The people of Pakistan would keep supporting the Kashmiris' movement for right to self-determination, he added.

He said the tulip garden was a symbolic gesture for the expression of solidarity by the people of AJK with their IOJ&K brethren. More such gardens would be established in other parts of the AJK.