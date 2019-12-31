AJK Prime Minister seeks emergence of umbrella of kashmiris from both sides of LoC

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has stressed the need to establish an umbrella comprising representatives of Kashmiri leadership from both sides of Line of Control (LoC) to effectively raise the plight of Kashmiris at international fora.

He was addressing to the party workers at Prime Minister Secretariat after giving the notifications of newly appointed Special Advisor to the government Raja Imdad Ali Khan Tariq and Advisor Zia Sardar in th� state's capitale toe on Tuesday.

Raja Farooq Haider said that such umbrella could represent Kashmiri nation at all relevant international forums pleading their case effectively.

He said Kashmir is not a territorial dispute between India and Pakistan but the issue of the right to self determination of Kashmiris.

The Prime Minister said that foreign ministry's statements are not enough for Kashmiris. "We are looking for some solid and practical steps from Pakistan in this regard", the premier added.

"Indian by resorting unprovoked firing at Cease Fire Line (CFL), wants to divert the attention of international community from the deteriorating human rights situation in the Occupied Kashmir. It would not be succeeded in its nefarious designs", the PM remarked.

Raja Farooq Haider added that we should have a unanimous slogan, which is referendum and no other option except plebiscite is acceptable for Kashmiris.

Referring to the Indian aggressive posture, the Prime Minister stated that people of AJK along-with valiant armed forces are ready to give befitting reply to the enemy. "We have full faith in the professional capabilities of our Army which is capable to defend the frontiers of the motherland.

Commenting on the performance of his government, he said PML-N hundred percent implemented his manifesto in three years tenure. "Thirteenth Amendment, Third Party recruitment through NTS, Free Emergency Services, Finality of Prophet hood law are some of the examples of good governance and exemplary progress and development in the region", Haider said.

The Prime Minister urged the party workers to forge unity among them and continue to serve the masses with missionary zeal. "All genuine problems and grievances of the party workers would be addressed on priority", PM assured.

Meanwhile Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Tuesday visited the houses of martyred of Pak Army Havaldar Raja Chanvaiz and Sep Mazhar Kiani at Shaheed Galli and Airport areas.

He offered fatiha for the higher ranks of the martyred and condoled with the bereaved families.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Farooq Haider paid glowing tribute to the Pak Army jawans for rendering matchless sacrifices for their motherland.

He said those scarifying their lives while defending the geographical boundaries of the country are heroes of the nation and their sacrifices would never go in waste.

The Prime Minister assured the families of the martyred all possible cooperation from his government and announced Shaheed Galli-Shawai road to named after Shaheed Chanvaiz Road besides constructing a link to road to the house of martyred havaldar.

Raja Farooq Haider also announced government job for the brother of martyred Sep Mazhar Kayani besides renaming Airport Chowk to Mazhar Kiyani Shaheed Chowk.