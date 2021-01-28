UrduPoint.com
AJK Prime Minister Urges Diaspora For Projecting Kashmir Issue At International Front.

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 08:27 PM

Azad Jammu Kashmir's Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Thursday urged upon the Kashmiri Diaspora to play their vibrant role in projecting the Kashmir issue at international level

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :,Azad Jammu Kashmir's Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Thursday urged upon the Kashmiri Diaspora to play their vibrant role in projecting the Kashmir issue at international level.

Talking to President of the society of North Texas, United State, Abid Malick, he said that it was due to matchless sacrifices of the Kashmiri people that the Kashmir issue is in the sharp focus of the world attention, AJK President office said late Thursday.

He said overseas Kashmiris have played a leading role in exposing the Indian forces repressions on Kashmiri people over the globe.

He said overseas Kashmiri were the real Ambassador of Kashmiri people and despite difficult circumstances they have played their role effectively in projecting the Kashmir issue in its true perspective at international level.

The Prime Minister said India is bent upon to suppress the voice of the Kashmiri people with the use of military forces but the Kashmiri are determined to continue their struggle till the achievement of their fundamental right to self determination.

He said Kashmiri people are under military siege since 5th of august 2019, however all means of repressions by the Indian forces have failed to suppress the freedom movement of Kashmiri people.

Referring to the achievement of his government in Azad Kashmir, Haider said that government has taken historical decisions and established good governance and extended jobs to the youth on merit. Developmental projects were given in view of the people's requirements to bring about socio economic changes in the lives of the people, he added.

