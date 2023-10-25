AJK Supreme Court celebrates 76th Founding Anniversary

Like rest of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK), the 76th Founding Anniversary of the state was celebrated by the Supreme Court of AJK with due traditional zeal and fervor

MIRPUR ( AJK) (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 25th Oct, 2023) Like rest of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK), the 76th Founding Anniversary of the state was celebrated by the Supreme Court of AJK with due traditional zeal and fervor.

In Mirpur, national flag hoisting ceremony was held at the AJK Supreme Court building where Chief Justice of AJK Raja Saeed Akram Khan unfurled the national flag of Pakistan and AJK flag to mark the anniversary.

At Municipal Corporation lawn Commissioner Mirpur Division Ch. Shoukat Mahmood, DIG Police Ch. Sajaad Hussain and Deputy Commissioner Yasir Riaz Chaudhry hoisted the National flags of Pakistan and AJK in the widely attended ceremony.

Judges of superior and subordinate judiciary including AJK Supreme Court judges Justice Khawaja Muhammad Naseem and Justice Raza Ali Khan, senior officers of Mirpur district administration including legal fraternity.

These ceremonies were attended among others by judges and senior officials of the superior and subordinate judiciary, District Council Chairman Raja Naveed Akhter, City Mayor Usman Ali Khalid Chaudhry, officials of the Mirpur division and district administration including SSP Raja Irfan Saleem, DBA President Kamran Tariq Ch, Divisional PID AJK head Javeid Mallick and the city elite belonging to various segments of the civil society.

This year too the anniversary of the emergence of the AJK government was observed when India, through her August 5 2019 shameful, forced, sinister unlawful act, scrapped the special status of the internationally acknowledged disputed Himalayan state of Jammu & Kashmir through abrogating article 370 and 35-A of her own constitution by blatantly defying the United Nations Resolutions on Kashmir which determine and assure the grant of a right of self-determination to the people of the internationally acknowledged disputed Jammu & Kashmir state through a free and fair plebiscite granting Kashmiris the above right to decide about their destiny.

October 24 is observed as the founding anniversary of the AJK government by Jammu Kashmir people every year to celebrate the founding anniversary of Azad Jammu Kashmir government formed this day 76 years ago in 1947 after the AJK territory was liberated by the valiant sons of the soil from the clutches of the India-backed despotic Dogra rule.

The historic day was observed across Azad Jammu & Kashmir and the rest of the world where Kashmiris are living, with great enthusiasm and devotion with the renewal of the pledge to continue the struggle for the achievement of the objectives of the emergence of the AJK government most particularly the liberation of occupied Jammu & Kashmir from the Indian tyrannical rule and the achievement of Kashmiris legitimate right to self-determination.

The historic day marks the renewal of the pledge by the Kashmiri nation to continue the freedom struggle till it reaches its logical end.

Pakistan and AJK national flag hoisting ceremonies were hosted in the State’s capital town of Muzaffarabad besides at all district and tehsil headquarters were the hallmark of the founding day of the AJK government to celebrate the historic day with traditional zeal and fervor.

National and AJK flags were hoisted atop the official buildings across Azad Jammu Kashmir.

A major ceremony to celebrate the founding anniversary of the AJK government was held at AJK High Court ground in the state’s metropolis Tuesday morning in an impressive manner where AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry unfurled the AJK and national flag of Pakistan on this occasion.

AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, elected representatives, social and political workers, notables, government officials, and the city elite acting AJK graced the occasion by attending the ceremony.

The AJK President, Prime Minister, and other elected representatives while speaking on this occasion, highlighted the significance of this historic day when the representative government of the entire state of Jammu and Kashmir was formed on October 24, 1947, under the dynamic leadership of (late) Ch. Ghulam Abbas, the Supreme Head of the first government of the Azad state to rule the liberated territory.

A full-dressed AJK police contingent presented a salute in the State’s capital city. The ceremony was largely attended by people from all sections of the society besides elected representatives including AJK cabinet members and lawmakers, judges of top and subordinate judiciary, and senior officials of the AJK govt. lawyers, journalists, and the city elite.

AJK Presidential awards were conferred upon various personalities on this occasion in acknowledgment of their meritorious services in the Kashmir freedom struggle and the social sectors in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Similar special ceremonies were also held at all district and tehsil headquarters of Azad Jammu Kashmir to celebrate the day with traditional zeal and fervor.

Earlier, the day dawned with special prayers for the integrity, solidarity, and prosperity of Pakistan, the ultimate destination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, who had linked their destiny with it, the day they initiated their voice against the Indian-backed Dogra regime several decades ago, progress and prosperity of AJK and the early success of the Kashmir freedom movement. It was followed by rallies followed by Pakistan and AJK flags hoisting ceremonies in various parts of AJK organized by public and private organizations to commemorate the day.

Special meetings including seminars and symposia were hosted in different parts of AJK including this lake city to celebrate the founding day of the AJK government observed throughout the liberated territory with great enthusiasm and devotion coupled with full solidarity and deep sympathies with their brethren sisters at the other side of the line of control in IIOJK renewing the pledge to achieve the right of self-determination at all costs through getting IIOJK territory from Indian forced and illegal occupation.

Through these ceremonies, Kashmiris once again apprised the world that they will continue their ongoing struggle for freedom till such time that the atrocities being committed on the innocent Kashmiris by the Indian occupation forces are brought to a permanent end.

They reiterated that the true spirit of the emergence of Azad Jammu Kashmir will be achieved with a pledge to make the area prosperous but also get their brethren in occupied Jammu Kashmir freedom from tyrannical yoke.

Recalling the history of struggle for freedom in the state of Jammu and Kashmir civil society and others attending these ceremonies, urged the free world to help the people of the Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir State to make their struggle for liberation from the Indian clutches complete success and afford them opportunity to decide about their fate in line with the U.N resolutions on Kashmir – the only key to the early peaceful solution of Kashmir conflict.

The Jammu & Kashmir state people urged the United Nations to fulfill the global promise and implement its resolutions on Kashmir without any further delay paving the way for the solution of the long-standing dispute of Kashmir through a free and fair plebiscite in line with the UN Security Council resolutions.