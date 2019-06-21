Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq urges India, Pakistan to resolve Kashmir dispute

(@FahadShabbir)

The Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in Indian Occupied Kashmir has urged India and Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir dispute in the interest of humanity and peace

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :The Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in Indian Occupied Kashmir has urged India and Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir dispute in the interest of humanity and peace.

According to Kashmir Media Service , Mirwaiz Umar Farooq addressing the 56th Founding Day of his party Awami Action Committee (AAC) at its headquarters, Mirwaiz Manzil, Rajouri Kadal in Srinagar, said that it was India that took the dispute to the United Nations in 1947.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who is also the patron of AAC, said India and Pakistan signed the UN resolutions and in the last 70 years have fought wars over Kashmir.

He said the two countries signed various agreements at Tashkent, Simla, Agra and Lahore and started the composite dialogue but despite that the people of Kashmir suffered the most and are still at the receiving end.

He said that Awami Action Committee was founded with a view to give voice to Kashmiris and their genuine demand for the resolution of Kashmir dispute in a peaceful manner.

"The party's purpose is to peacefully press for resolution of Kashmir dispute keeping in view the sentiments of Kashmiri people. It believes in the democratic principle that the people of Kashmir have a right to seek resolution of the Kashmir dispute," he said.

The Mirwaiz while commenting on India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) charge against the JKLF Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, who is in its custody, for forging unity among the Kashmiri people and leadership, said striving for unity among the Kashmiri people is no crime.

Meanwhile, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in an exclusive interview to a Jammu-based English newspaper Daily Excelsior said Kashmir is a purely political dispute and should be resolved politically. He said dialogue is the best way to settle the dispute as it cannot be resolved through military means.

He said with such huge mandate it is responsibility of the Narendra Modi-led Indian government to take initiative to start the stalled dialogue process and all such sincere efforts would get the desired response from the Kashmir people and their leadership.

He said, "We will never shirk from our responsibility to take the political process forward and if India shows sincerity we will respond in appropriate manner." The Mirwaiz said, New Delhi needs to initiate dialogue with the Kashmiri people and Pakistan. Similar exercise was done during the Vajpayee era, when despite several obstacles, the process was taken forward at different levels, he added.

He said unfortunately for the past few years, the Indian government has stuck to the iron fist policy towards Kashmir and that is leading Kashmiris nowhere. "For nearly 10 years, we are put under house � arrest for one reason or the other and are being pushed to the wall," he added.

He said the new Pakistani government led by Imran Khan has on more than one occasions extended the offer for talks and, therefore, it must be given a chance. "I know even Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, during his previous tenure also tried to improve ties with Pakistan," he added.

On the issues of Articles 370 and 35-A, the Mirwaiz warned that nothing should be done to further disturb the territory and any such move would further alienate the masses.

Referring to the issues of Kashmiri Pandits, he said, "My position as Mirwaiz is very clear. We should not be linking the dispute of Kashmir with the return of Kashmiri Pandits. It is completely a humanitarian problem, we want them to come to their houses, live the way they were living in complete harmony with Muslims in Kashmir."