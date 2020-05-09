UrduPoint.com
Communication Suspension Worries Evacuated IOK Students

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 09th May 2020 | 02:39 PM

Communication suspension worries evacuated IOK students

Kashmiri students were unable to share the information of evacuation with their families as mobile phone and internet services were suspended after Indian troops martyred top mujahid commander, Riyaz Naikoo and his associate, Aadil Ahmad in Pulwama district on Wednesday

According to Kashmir Media Service, as many as 600 labourers and students of occupied Kashmir were evacuated from Chandigarh, India, on Friday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, as many as 600 labourers and students of occupied Kashmir were evacuated from Chandigarh, India, on Friday.

One of the students, Mohammad Saleem, 21, who hails from Baramulla district and studies biotechnology at Dayanand Anglo-Vedic (DAV) College, Chandigarh, said that he was not able to inform his parents about the evacuation due to suspension of internet and mobile services in the valley.

A Punjab University student, Junaid Maqbool, who belongs to Budgam district, said, "It will take more time to reach Srinagar than usual due to screening process going on at many places. My family was worried about my evacuation and now they don't even know that I am returning.""Though I have yet not been able to share the news of evacuation with my family, I have asked a known, who is already on his way to Kashmir, to tell my parents about it," he said.

