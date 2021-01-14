UrduPoint.com
Concern Expressed Over Illegal Detention Of Malik, Aasiya

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 01:17 PM

The Tehreek-e-Muzahamat has expressed concern over the continued illegal detention of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik, Dukhtaran-e-Millat Chairperson Aasiya Andrabi and other hundreds of Hurriyat leaders and activists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :The Tehreek-e-Muzahamat has expressed concern over the continued illegal detention of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik, Dukhtaran-e-Millat Chairperson Aasiya Andrabi and other hundreds of Hurriyat leaders and activists.

Tehreek-e-Muzahamat Chairman Bilal Ahmed Siddiqui said that India subjecting the Hurriyat leaders and activists to the worst kind of political vendetta, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He said the recent framing of charges against Muhammad Yasin Malik and others in a thirty years old fake case speaks volumes about New Delhi's cunning attitude towards the Kashmiri prisoners.

He deplored that Aasiya Andrabi and her two associates, Naheeda Nasreen and Fehmeeda Sofi had been languishing in India's notorious Tihar Jail for the past four years under fabricated cases. Despite suffering from several ailments, Aasiya Andrabi was not being provided necessary medical aid and so-called cases registered against her are being prolonged by courts, he deplored.

Bilal Siddiqui appealed the international human rights organisations to take serious note of India's vendetta and use their influence to force New Delhi to shun this colonial attitude towards the Kashmiri political detainees.

