Condolence reference held for Kashmiri leader Sehrai

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :A condolence reference was held here on Monday to pay homage to chairman Tehreek e Hurriyet, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, who died on May 05 in indian custody.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider and other prominent members of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Azad Kashmir chapter attended the event.

AJK premier termed Sehrai a hero of freedom struggle who along with his family gave enormous sacrifice to Kashmir freedom struggle, a news release said.

Senior APHC leader Mohammad farooq rehmani held india responsible for Sehrai's death and said he had not given proper medical facilities during his illegal confinement.

His custodial death substituted popular observations that Modi cult of tyranny was on rise in Kashmir and other kashmiri leaders were not safe in prisons, he said.

He called upon the UN to send an investigation team to Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) to unravel the truth behind Seharai's death which threatens the life of other leaders in Indian jails.

Zahid Saffi said, the Kashmiri leader sacrificed his life for noble cause and vowed to continue his mission.

Former APHC convener and Tehreek Hurriyet representative Gh. Mohammad Saffi said Sehrai never bowed in front of Indian occupational authorities.

He spent 16 years in different jails and was martyred in Indian jail also. Sehrai is our icon and we should learn from his zeal and passion for freedom struggle.

The other leaders present in reference expressed their grief over the daily atrocities, barbarism and killings in Kashmir.

They urged the United Nations and other human rights organizations to intervene in Kashmir who are suffering from the last 7 decades.

International community should pressurize India to stop gross human rights violations in Kashmir, they stressed.