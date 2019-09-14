Continuous curfew, communication blackout in IOK deplored

Politicians, lawyers and business men Saturday vehemently condemned the continuous curfew, restrictions and communication blackout, imposed by the Indian government in occupied Kashmir

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :Politicians, lawyers and business men Saturday vehemently condemned the continuous curfew, restrictions and communication blackout, imposed by the Indian government in occupied Kashmir.

Talking to APP, human rights activist and lawyer Mehmood Mirza said that Indian forces' violent actions in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir could never succeed in repressing the just struggle of people of Kashmir for their right to self-determination.

Slamming the Indian aggression in the held Valley, Senator Sehar Kamran said that people of Kashmir had never succumbed to the past nor they will surrender in the future, as Kashmir was never part of India and would never be part of India.

She said that Pak Army fully capable of defending the motherland and that Pakistan was ready to combat Indian forces and defend the motherland.

Labour leader Khurshid Ahmed said entire Pakistani nation was standing shoulder to shoulder with the Pak Army and ready to reply any Indian aggression in befitting manner.

Flaying the Indian aggression in IOK, MPA Muhammad Sajid Bhatti said that such an act of India amounted to serious violations of the Line of Control (LoC), which was also tantamount to attacking integrity and security of Pakistan.

He criticised the Indian government for the worst humanitarian crisis in the held Valley and called for an immediate cessation to Indian atrocities.

Khalid Parvez, a noted businessman, condemned Indian aggression and said all political leadership was united and on one page against Indian aggression. He said India would be given a befitting response if it dared launch a war against Pakistan.

Meanwhile, it may be mentioned here that a protest demonstration will be held on September 21 in Burton Town Centre (UK) in support of the oppressed people of occupied Kashmir facing India's new onslaught since August 5.

The Kashmir Forum would organise the demonstration to express solidarity with the people of the occupied territory.