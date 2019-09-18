Every Kashmiri to fight for IoJ&K freedom till last drop of blood : AJK PM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Wednesday said every Kashmiri would fight for the freedom of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K) till the last drop of his blood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Wednesday said every Kashmiri would fight for the freedom of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K) till the last drop of his blood.

"We have given every kind of sacrifice and are again ready to shed the last drop of blood for the freedom of Kashmir from the clutches of Indian forces," he said while addressing participants of a National Parliamentarians Conference on Kashmir.

The day-long conference titled "Urgent Need for Humanitarian Efforts" was organized by the Senate of Pakistan.

He called for holding talks with India on Kashmir issue with a cautious note as this would not help resolve Kashmir issue.

Raja Farooq said the Kashmir issue should be resolved in line with the resolutions passed by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and aspirations of people the Kashmir.

He said Kashmir was not just a territorial issue but was a matter of concern for eight million people who were demanding their legitimate right of self-determination from India.

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) premier appreciated that Pakistan always wanted resolution of Kashmir issue according to the aspirations of Kashmiris, adding Pakistan enjoyed a high moral ground because of its principled stance.

The PM said people on both sides of Line of Control were looking for practical steps from Pakistan for resolving the issue that Kashmiris were facing for the last 72 years.

He said thousands of Kashmiris had been killed by Indian occupying forces while 10,000 women had been rendered widows and 10,000 became orphans.

Thousands of Kashmiris had lost their eyesight due to use of pellet guns by Indian occupation army while unmarked graveyards had also been found, he added.

He said for the last 44 days, the people of Kashmir had been confined to their houses and they were facing shortage of medicines and food.

Raja Farooq Haider said Kashmir was the defence line for Pakistanand thanked Senate of Pakistan for holding the conference forhighlighting the miseries of Kashmiris.