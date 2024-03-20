Open Menu

Global Moot Raises Serious Concerns Over India’s Misuse Of Its Judiciary To Suppress Dissenting Voices In Kashmir

Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2024 | 09:12 PM

Global moot raises serious concerns over India’s misuse of its judiciary to suppress dissenting voices in Kashmir

Speakers hailing from various backgrounds while addressing an international seminar held on the sidelines of the 55th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in the Swiss City of Geneva expressed grave concerns over India’s misuse of its judiciary to suppress political dissent in the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Speakers hailing from various backgrounds while addressing an international seminar held on the sidelines of the 55th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in the Swiss City of Geneva expressed grave concerns over India’s misuse of its judiciary to suppress political dissent in the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The seminar, hosted by the Community Human Rights and Advocacy Center, was addressed by noted international law experts, including advocate Ahmer Bilal Sofi, Barrister Tanvir, and Altaf Hussain Wani Ronald Brones, while Muzammil Thakur moderated the panel, according to a message released to the media here on Wednesday. 

While shedding light on the denial of fair trials to Kashmiri prisoners, the panelists raised serious doubts about the impartiality of the Indian judiciary. 

The message continued while referring to Article 10 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the UDHR, and the Geneva Convention. The speakers said, “As per these international covenants, every prisoner is entitled to an impartial and public hearing when his or her rights are at stake.

” 

Referring to the Indian judiciary's biased approach towards Kashmiris, the speakers said that while hearing the case of Kashmiri prisoners, Indian courts had failed to maintain the required level of neutrality to ensure justice. The reopening of decades-old cases against Kashmiri leaders, they said, was evidence of the politicization of the courts. "The judiciary appeared to be compliant with the current government’s agenda that seeks to crush every kind of dissent in the region,"  they said.

Urging the international community to take effective notice of the situation in Kashmir, the speakers emphasized that it was imperative for the global community to exert pressure on the Indian government to stop the weaponization of the judiciary against Kashmiris. 

They observed that the weaponization of the judicial system against Kashmiris had not only eroded the independence of the Indian judiciary but also cast a dark shadow over the entire Indian justice system.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

Hearing India Altaf Hussain United Nations Prisoner Jammu Geneva Independence Media From Government

Recent Stories

DIG Larkana takes notice of a 50 years old man’s ..

DIG Larkana takes notice of a 50 years old man’s murder

4 minutes ago
 Govt, institutions' role crucial to thwart enemies ..

Govt, institutions' role crucial to thwart enemies’ inimical designs: Reham

5 minutes ago
 Fresh strikes kill Russian, Ukrainian civilians

Fresh strikes kill Russian, Ukrainian civilians

6 minutes ago
 Polio campaign to stats from 25 March: ADC Larkana

Polio campaign to stats from 25 March: ADC Larkana

7 minutes ago
 Food Authority seizes substandard meat in raid ahe ..

Food Authority seizes substandard meat in raid ahead of Ramadan

7 minutes ago
 NID organises rally on World Oral Health Day

NID organises rally on World Oral Health Day

7 minutes ago
Dubai’s ETG ECO GREEN set to launch in Pakistan

Dubai’s ETG ECO GREEN set to launch in Pakistan

7 minutes ago
 Bugti hails security forces on foiling terror bid ..

Bugti hails security forces on foiling terror bid in Gwadar

7 minutes ago
 Solar panels to be provided to 0.5mln households: ..

Solar panels to be provided to 0.5mln households: Minister

11 minutes ago
 IRD Pakistan shares groundbreaking results of endT ..

IRD Pakistan shares groundbreaking results of endTB clinical trial

11 minutes ago
 Prophet's Mosque offers enhanced mobility services ..

Prophet's Mosque offers enhanced mobility services for elderly, persons with dis ..

11 minutes ago
 Azma asks Shandana, Marwat to apologise over wrong ..

Azma asks Shandana, Marwat to apologise over wrong statement

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir