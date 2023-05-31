Govt determined to bring prosperity to masses across the region; AJK PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq said that his government was determined to bring economic prosperity to all sectors of the economy in the region

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 31st May, 2023 ):Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq said that his government was determined to bring economic prosperity to all sectors of the economy in the region.

Addressing a consultative meeting on the upcoming budget at Jammu and Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis late Tuesday, the prime minister said that it would ensure equal distribution of resources in various sectors including education and health. "Special importance should be given to education, health, tourism, agriculture, livestock and information technology," he emphasized while talking to the officials of the State government. He said, the continuity of providing facilities to the people should be maintained by presenting a balanced and people-friendly budget.

The meeting was attended among others by the Most Senior Minister Colonel (Retd) Waqar Ahmed Noor, Government Minister Raja Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, Chief Secretary Dr. Muhammad Usman Chachar senior officers of the State government including Additional Chief Secretary Development, Secretary Finance and others.

Addressing the meeting, the AJK prime minister said that the budget should be enhanced for every department in order to achieve institutional stability and strength.

He said that the health and education sectors needed special focus.

Chaudhry Anwarul Haq said that provision of balanced funds to all sectors, including hydraulic power, education, tourism, information, electronics, public health, physical planning, local government, electronics, livestock, agriculture, sports, information and agriculture should be ensured in the budget. He said that a viable work plan should be devised to spend the surplus of the budget on the welfare of the people. We need to improve our universities, colleges and schools, he added.

When resources are given, they will deliver results. There is a need to improve the quality of divisional, district and tehsil level hospitals so that the people can get the best health facilities, new ideas are needed in the field of tourism, agriculture, live stock and information technology, so that the society as a whole can improve, he expressed and added, innovative ideas are encouraged in the new budget. He further said that any idea bringing the overall benefit and increasing convenience for people will also be encouraged.

