GPKSC calls for global intervention in IIOJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) UK-based Kashmiri international rights outfit Global Pakistan Kashmir Supreme Council declared the actions of the Indian occupation forces in IIOJK as' human rights violations' and said at least one million troops were committing brutalities, genocide, ethnic cleansing and war crimes in the strife-torn Muslim-dominated occupied State.

The GPKSC President Raja Sikander Khan, currently on visit to Pakistan and AJK, expressed these views while talking to reporters here on Thursday Raja Sikander Khan said that his Global Pak-Kashmir Supreme Council will contact the UN Secretary-General and other international organizations to apprise the Secretary-General's office of the carnage taking place in IIOJK.

The GPKSC Chief said that India continues to commit war crimes in the internationally-recognized disputed occupied Jammu Kashmir State territory. He said that his organization will continue to expose the ugly face of India for her continual war crimes in the Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir state.

Raja Sikander Khan underlined that the forced step of bringing about demographic change in IIOJK by the occupation forces was the blatant violation of the UN resolutions on Kashmir issue, international law and conventions.

The GPKSC President called for holding of meaningful tripartite dialogue on Kashmir through involving the key-party the people of Jammu Kashmir.

Any and all talks, he emphasized , should be managed under the auspices of the United Nations and the in line with the resolutions passed by the Security Council on Jammu and Kashmir.

Sikander added that the legality of the whole issue stems from the fact that the people of Jammu & Kashmir are the major party to the dispute and it was the Kashmiri who have to decide their political destiny.