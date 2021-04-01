UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GPKSC Calls For Global Intervention In IIOJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 10:36 PM

GPKSC calls for global intervention in IIOJK

UK-based Kashmiri international rights outfit Global Pakistan Kashmir Supreme Council declared the actions of the Indian occupation forces in IIOJK as' human rights violations' and said at least one million troops were committing brutalities, genocide, ethnic cleansing and war crimes in the strife-torn Muslim-dominated occupied State.

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) UK-based Kashmiri international rights outfit Global Pakistan Kashmir Supreme Council declared the actions of the Indian occupation forces in IIOJK as' human rights violations' and said at least one million troops were committing brutalities, genocide, ethnic cleansing and war crimes in the strife-torn Muslim-dominated occupied State.

The GPKSC President Raja Sikander Khan, currently on visit to Pakistan and AJK, expressed these views while talking to reporters here on Thursday Raja Sikander Khan said that his Global Pak-Kashmir Supreme Council will contact the UN Secretary-General and other international organizations to apprise the Secretary-General's office of the carnage taking place in IIOJK.

The GPKSC Chief said that India continues to commit war crimes in the internationally-recognized disputed occupied Jammu Kashmir State territory. He said that his organization will continue to expose the ugly face of India for her continual war crimes in the Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir state.

Raja Sikander Khan underlined that the forced step of bringing about demographic change in IIOJK by the occupation forces was the blatant violation of the UN resolutions on Kashmir issue, international law and conventions.

The GPKSC President called for holding of meaningful tripartite dialogue on Kashmir through involving the key-party the people of Jammu Kashmir.

Any and all talks, he emphasized , should be managed under the auspices of the United Nations and the in line with the resolutions passed by the Security Council on Jammu and Kashmir.

Sikander added that the legality of the whole issue stems from the fact that the people of Jammu & Kashmir are the major party to the dispute and it was the Kashmiri who have to decide their political destiny.

Related Topics

Pakistan India United Nations Visit Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir All From Million

Recent Stories

WHO Chief Says Pandemic Treaty Gaining Momentum

8 seconds ago

Bolivia Restricts Entry Rules, Introduces Quaranti ..

9 seconds ago

Hasani greets newly elected QPC cabinet

11 seconds ago

EU Commission Chief to Visit Jordan After Trip to ..

12 seconds ago

JCPOA Commission to Discuss US Return to Deal on A ..

14 seconds ago

Mobile health tech can aid elderly with heart dise ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.