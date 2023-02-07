UrduPoint.com

India Hell Bent On Changing Muslim Majority IIoJK's Demography: Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2023 | 11:53 PM

India hell bent on changing Muslim majority IIoJK's demography: Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has said that the Modi government was held adamant about changing the demography of occupied Kashmir

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) : Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has said that the Modi government was held adamant about changing the demography of occupied Kashmir.

While talking to media in the State metropolis on Tuesday PM while referring to the Indian government's nefarious designs in the region said that following the abrogation of article 370 and 35A the apartheid regime has accelerated it's campaign aimed at converting Muslim majority of the state into a minority by granting domicile to non Kashmiris especially the soldiers.

He, however, maintained that despite all the tactics India has miserably failed to suppress the Kashmiris Legitimate struggle for the right to self-determination.

About Pakistan's consistent support to Kashmir cause, the PM said that Pakistan had always supported the Kashmiri's just cause.

Terming Pakistan as the ultimate destination of Kashmiri people, he said Kashmiris have been struggling for freedom for the last seven decades.

"The United Nations and the world should implement their resolutions", he said. In order to promote the Kashmir cause effectively at the international level, the PM said, "We have to change the traditional procedures regarding the freedom movement of Kashmir.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Prime Minister World United Nations Minority Jammu Muslim Media All Government

Recent Stories

German defence minister in surprise Kyiv visit

German defence minister in surprise Kyiv visit

15 seconds ago
 French unions seek to keep momentum in pension sho ..

French unions seek to keep momentum in pension showdown

17 seconds ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehm ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry concludes visit t ..

20 seconds ago
 Syria Ready to Allow Aid to All Regions, Provided ..

Syria Ready to Allow Aid to All Regions, Provided That Terrorists Do Not Get It

22 seconds ago
 Federal Minister for finance and revenue, Senator ..

Federal Minister for finance and revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar apprises Ko ..

10 minutes ago
 Existence of warehouses in densely populated areas ..

Existence of warehouses in densely populated areas dangerous: Administrator HMC

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.