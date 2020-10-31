India intends to implement 'Belfour Declaration' like doctrine in Kashmir: AJK President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has cautioned that India was poised to implement within two to three years an arrangement like that of Belfour Declaration which had taken more than one century for its full implementation.

The caution came during his visit to the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Headquarters at Mansoora.

Those who welcomed the state president on his arrival included the JI Ameer Sirajul Haque, Naib Ameer Prof. Mohammad Ibrahim, Secretary-General Amir Al-Azeem, Deputy Secretary-General Muhammad Asghar, Deputy Secretary General Fareed Ahmed Paracha and Ameer JI Lahore district Zikrullah Mujahid, AJK President Office told media here Saturday night.

While addressing a big gathering on the occasion, the president eulogized the concerted efforts and the ideological clarity of the JI leadership on the Kashmir issue as well as the efforts of its sister organization, Tahreek-e-Kashmir working for Kashmir cause in the UK and other major European capitals, the President office said.

However, he maintained that two billion Muslims were a great force who should unite and unanimously boycott France.

He said that islam offered a universal system of human rights, social support, love and tolerance.

He added that our responsibilities were not limited to our neighbourhood, town or country, but it was our responsibility to spread the true teachings of Islam around the world.