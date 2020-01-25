India should not forget history: AJK President Sardar Masood Khan

AJK President Sardar Masood Khan while extending challenge to India to attack Pakistan has said India must not forget history as Pakistan army is ready to give befitting reply to any Indian forces attack

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th January, 2020) AJK President Sardar Masood Khan while extending challenge to India to attack Pakistan has said India must not forget history as Pakistan army is ready to give befitting reply to any Indian forces attack."I challenge Indian army should come and attack Pakistan.

They should not forget history. Pakistan army is ready to counter any attack. A tit for tat reply will be given", AJK president said this in a statement.Indian army chief while addressing a press conference in New Delhi on January 11 had said if parliament allows him then Indian army is ready to attack Azad Kashmir and they have kept ready their plans in this respect.Reacting to this statement AJK President said " I challenge Indian army chief to attack Pakistan and a befitting response would be given to them.

Citing to Kashmir issue AJK President said if US wants to get resolve Kashmir conundrum and is eager to play the role of mediator then first all it will have to stop ongoing brutalities and atrocities in Kashmir.

Occupied Kashmir has become a hell. Youths are being cast into jails and people are being subjected to electric shocks. Enemy label has been pasted on forehead of every Kashmiri child.Hailing China for supporting Pakistan on Kashmir issue he said " I will like to thank China as Kashmir issue reached UN Floor and was discussed due to its efforts.

But UN is taking no steps to sort out this problem which is regrettable.