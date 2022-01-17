UrduPoint.com

'India Violating Political, Religious And Social Rights Of IIOJK People'

Published January 17, 2022

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, APHC leaders, Farida Behenji and Yasmeen Raja on Monday said that India has been illegally occupying the disputed territory for the past seven decades

Farida Behenji and Yasmeen Raja in a joint statement issued in Srinagar deplored that during the illegal military occupation, India had been severely violating the political, religious and social rights of the people in IIOJK, Kashmir Media Service reported.

They said that India was crushing the innocent masses, demanding freedom, rights and justice, but the authorities, instead of granting Kashmiris' their rights, were committing the worst kind of human rights violations in the occupied territory.

The APHC leader said that the authorities in the territory were detaining and brutally torturing Hurriyat leaders besides carrying out house-to-house searches. Journalists, human rights activists and youth were also arrested and tortured in jails, they lamented.

They demanded of the United Nations and other international human rights organizations to come forward and put pressure on India to end its atrocities in IIOJK and resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute according to the UN resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

