Indian Troops Martyr 18 Kashmiris In April

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 01:11 PM

Indian troops martyr 18 Kashmiris in April

In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism martyred eighteen (18) Kashmiris during the month of April 2021

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism martyred eighteen (18) Kashmiris during the month of April 2021.

According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, during the period, at least sixty-four (64) persons were injured due to firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells by Indian troops and police personnel on peaceful protesters while ninety two (92) persons were arrested in the territory.

The Indian forces' personnel destroyed and damaged nine houses and other structures during so-called cordon and search operations in the month. The troops also molested four women during this period.

Meanwhile, thousands of Kashmiris including Hurriyat leaders and activists Muhammad Yasin Malik, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Ayaz Akbar, Pir Saifullah, Merajuddin Kalwal, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Shahid-ul-Islam, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Naheeda Nasreen, Fehmeeda Sufi, Syed Shahid Yousuf, Syed Shakeel Yousuf, Dr Muhammad Shafi Shariati, Dr Ghulam Muhammad Butt, Ghulam Qadir Butt, Muhammad Yousuf Falahi, Ameer Hamza, Muhammad Yousuf Mir, Farooq Ahmed Tawheedi, Hayat Ahmed Butt, Ghulam Muhammad Butt, Shakeel Ahmed Yatoo, Syed Imtiyaz Hyder, Muhammad Shaban Dar, Shakir Ahmed Mir, Muhammad Yousuf Makrooo, Muhammad Amin Ahanger, Maqsood Ahmed Butt, Hakim Showkat, Tariq Pandit, Ghazanfar Iqbal, Aaqib Najar, Arif Wani, Nazir Pathan, Bashir Sehmat, Mumtaz Ahmed and Farooq Ahmed Sheikh, businessman Zahoor Watali, and journalist and Asif Sultan still in different jails of IIOJK and India on false charges.

