MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Minister for Information, Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Sardar Fahim Akhtar Rabbani Tuesday said world community now must take cognizance of the grass human rights violation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and ensue the provision of right to self determination to its people.

He said that Indian atrocities had been exposed by the effective diplomacy of Prime Minister Imran Khan in IIOJK.

Talking to APP on the eve of Black Day being observed on October 27 on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) against illegal Indian occupation in 1947, the minister said India despite using every brutal act could not silence the voices of innocent people against its unlawful and forcible occupation of their territory and will never be succeeded in future.

He said thousands of innocent people had been killed by the Indian forces since their illegal occupation to consolidate it and silenced the voices against it during the last seven decades but the will of the Kashmiris could not be broken and they would continue their liberation struggle.

He said Indian government earlier enforced many draconian laws to curb the liberation struggle and after failing to achieve the so called target, repealed article 370 and 35 A of its constitution abrogating special status of the state to suppress the movement but that gained momentum.

He said after the August 5, 2019 act, Indian army had crossed all limits of atrocities but were failed to suppress the liberation struggle of unarmed people and this act was back fired by the unprecedented resistance of the people.

He said Prime minister Imran Khan effectively advocated the case of Kashmiri people on international forums exposing India's inhuman acts and atrocities against unarmed population and the day was not for when India had to bow before the will of the people and people of Jammu and Kashmir will get right to self determination.

He demanded the international community and human rights bodies to take a cognizance of the atrocities and grass human rights abuses in IIOJK and exert pressure on Indian government to stop killings and abuses and resolve the issue through UN resolution for lasting peace in the region.