IOK PDP flays Indian Congress leader for using derogatory remarks against July 13 Kashmiri martyrs

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) : Indian-occupied Kashmir based Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday flayed Indian Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh over his statement on July 13, 1931 martyrs , terming it derogatory, mischievous and reflection of a communal mindset, says a report reaching here Thursday from across the line of control

The PDP held the meeting of its north Kashmir leadership in occupied Srinagar with Vice President Abdul Rahman Veeri in the chair to take stock of the overall functioning of the party affairs and current ugly situation in the Indian-held Jammu & Kashmir, the report said.

Veeri held a detailed meet with party's top leadership over the present political situation and measures needed to be taken to defend core interests of Jammu and Kashmir state.

According to the party spokesman, the meeting held at party's head office and was attended by the party's top leadership from north Kashmir. The meeting, as per the spokesman, discussed in detail the current political situation in the state and the need to safeguard state's unique historical position and core interests.

The meeting also highlighted how the PDP took drastic and vital measures for the defense of the Articles 370 and 35-A and engaged the top lawyers of the country for the purpose.

Taking part in the meeting, party General Secretary Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura in his address strongly flayed the statement made by the Indian Congress party leader Vikramaditya Singh about the July 13, 1931 martyrs, terming his remarks derogatory, mischievous and blasphemous in nature.

While castigating Singh over the use of such foul language, Hanjura asked the Congress leader to read the history correctly to get an idea about supreme sacrifice made by the 22 Kashmiris on July 13, 1931, the report said.

Hanjura said that the statement has reflected Singh's vindictive and communal mindset and has exposed how some people in the state love to remain in their feudal fantasies and seek pleasure in witnessing peoples' rights being trampled with impunity, according to the report.

The PDP General Secretary also asked Congress party to come clear on its policy vis-a-vis the historic event of July 13, 1931, as according to Hanjura, on one side Congress leaders play theatrics by offering Fateha on martyrs' graveyard and on the other hand, the leaders of the party ridicule the same martyrs publicly. This is the high time, said Hanjura, that the Congress party must make its stand clear.

Other senior leader who attended the meeting include Javaid Beigh, Noor Mohammad, Abdul Qayoom Wani, Raja Manzoor, Mohammad Khurshid Alam, Gh Nabi Panditpuri, Irfan Sofi, Shabir Ahmad Mir, District Secretary Kupwara Mohammad Afzal , Adv khurshid Shah, besides all District and Zonal Presidents of north Kashmir, the report added.