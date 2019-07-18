UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IOK PDP Flays Indian Congress Leader For Using Derogatory Remarks Against July 13 Kashmiri Martyrs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 08:32 PM

IOK PDP flays Indian Congress leader for using derogatory remarks against July 13 Kashmiri martyrs

Indian-occupied Kashmir based Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday flayed Indian Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh over his statement on July 13, 1931 martyrs, terming it derogatory, mischievous and reflection of a communal mindset, says a report reaching here Thursday from across the line of control

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) : Indian-occupied Kashmir based Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday flayed Indian Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh over his statement on July 13, 1931 martyrs, terming it derogatory, mischievous and reflection of a communal mindset, says a report reaching here Thursday from across the line of control.

The PDP held the meeting of its north Kashmir leadership in occupied Srinagar with Vice President Abdul Rahman Veeri in the chair to take stock of the overall functioning of the party affairs and current ugly situation in the Indian-held Jammu & Kashmir, the report said.

Veeri held a detailed meet with party's top leadership over the present political situation and measures needed to be taken to defend core interests of Jammu and Kashmir state.

According to the party spokesman, the meeting held at party's head office and was attended by the party's top leadership from north Kashmir. The meeting, as per the spokesman, discussed in detail the current political situation in the state and the need to safeguard state's unique historical position and core interests.

The meeting also highlighted how the PDP took drastic and vital measures for the defense of the Articles 370 and 35-A and engaged the top lawyers of the country for the purpose.

Taking part in the meeting, party General Secretary Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura in his address strongly flayed the statement made by the Indian Congress party leader Vikramaditya Singh about the July 13, 1931 martyrs, terming his remarks derogatory, mischievous and blasphemous in nature.

While castigating Singh over the use of such foul language, Hanjura asked the Congress leader to read the history correctly to get an idea about supreme sacrifice made by the 22 Kashmiris on July 13, 1931, the report said.

Hanjura said that the statement has reflected Singh's vindictive and communal mindset and has exposed how some people in the state love to remain in their feudal fantasies and seek pleasure in witnessing peoples' rights being trampled with impunity, according to the report.

The PDP General Secretary also asked Congress party to come clear on its policy vis-a-vis the historic event of July 13, 1931, as according to Hanjura, on one side Congress leaders play theatrics by offering Fateha on martyrs' graveyard and on the other hand, the leaders of the party ridicule the same martyrs publicly. This is the high time, said Hanjura, that the Congress party must make its stand clear.

Other senior leader who attended the meeting include Javaid Beigh, Noor Mohammad, Abdul Qayoom Wani, Raja Manzoor, Mohammad Khurshid Alam, Gh Nabi Panditpuri, Irfan Sofi, Shabir Ahmad Mir, District Secretary Kupwara Mohammad Afzal , Adv khurshid Shah, besides all District and Zonal Presidents of north Kashmir, the report added.

Related Topics

India Martyrs Shaheed Line Of Control Lawyers Jammu Srinagar Same July Congress Event All From Top Love

Recent Stories

INFINIX S4 - THE GAME CHANGING 32MP SELFIE PHONE

40 minutes ago

Moscow Concerned Over Kiev's Proposal to Give Dual ..

1 minute ago

Balochistan govt to initiate women empowerment pro ..

1 minute ago

120 cases reported at human rights centre for wome ..

1 minute ago

Russia to Continue Pressuring Kiev to Release Vysh ..

11 minutes ago

DG Radio Pakistan grieved over demise of Himayat A ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.