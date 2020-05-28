UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jammu And Kashmir Youth Social Forum (JKYSF) Expresses Solidarity With Martyrs' Families In IOK

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 02:38 PM

Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum (JKYSF) expresses solidarity with martyrs' families in IOK

The Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum (JKYSF) in Indian Occupied Kashmir has expressed solidarity with the families of the martyred youth in Pulwama and Islamabad districts and urged the international community to take notice of the gross human rights violations being perpetrated by Indian troops in the territory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :The Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum (JKYSF) in Indian Occupied Kashmir has expressed solidarity with the families of the martyred youth in Pulwama and Islamabad districts and urged the international community to take notice of the gross human rights violations being perpetrated by Indian troops in the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, On the directives of the party Chairman, Umar Aadil Dar, a delegation led by Faisal Ahmed and comprising Jamshed Ahmed and Sahil Ahmed visited the residences of Shaheed Sabzar Ahmed Sofi at Naina Sangam in Islamabad district, Shaheed Ishfaq Ahmed Paul of Panzgam, Pulwama, Shaheed Irfan Ahmed Digoo of Litter Sangam and many other victims of the Indian brutalities and expressed solidarity with the martyrs' families.

The members of the delegation said that sacrifices of the martyrs would not go waste and the people of Kashmir would continue their struggle for right to self-determination till it reached its logical conclusion.

Related Topics

India Islamabad Occupied Kashmir Martyrs Shaheed Jammu Jamshed Media

Recent Stories

Met Office forecasts new spell of rains in country ..

10 minutes ago

Russian Cabinet to Allocate Almost $155Mln to Supp ..

2 minutes ago

Stimulus economic plan needed: PRGMEA Chief Coordi ..

2 minutes ago

PDMA issues rain alert from Thursday to Tuesday in ..

2 minutes ago

Corona Virus patients showing concern over health ..

2 minutes ago

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zar ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.