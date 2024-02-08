J&K National Front remembers Shaheed Maqbool Bhat, Afzal Guru on martyrdom anniversary

Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) on Thursday paid tributes to renowned liberation leaders Shaheed Muhammad Maqbool Bhat and Muhammad Afzal Guru on their martyrdom anniversaries

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) on Thursday paid tributes to renowned liberation leaders Shaheed Muhammad Maqbool Bhat and Muhammad Afzal Guru on their martyrdom anniversaries.

In a statement issued in occupied Srinagar, Front spokesman Muhammad Haseeb Wani, while highlighting the martyred leader’s supreme sacrifices and indomitable role, said, “The entire Kashmiri nation is proud of the great son of the soil who preferred to kiss the gallows rather than compromising his ideals," says a report reaching here Thursday from across the line of control (LoC).

Terming the hanging of the renowned liberation leader as the murder of justice, Wani said that rather than dispensing justice, the Indian judiciary and judges have been working on the whims and fantasies of the Indian rulers.

"Over the past 70 years, Kashmiris as a nation have been facing the wrath of prejudice and political vengeance," he said adding that the shameful execution of Bhat and Guru was a big blot on the face of India's judiciary.

Terming Shaheed Maqbool Bhat as a man of integrity, he further added, "Bhat is an icon of Kashmiris' resistance against Indian colonialism. His tireless struggle for the national cause would continue to inspire coming generations.”.

Remembering the sacrifices of Shaheed Afzal Guru, he expressed that Guru’s hanging was a clear case of judicial murder. The verdict against Guru, he said, left India's judiciary exposed at the international level.

It is worth mentioning here that India hanged Muhammad Maqbool Bhat to death on February 11, 1984, in New Delhi’s Tihar jail for his role in the Kashmir freedom movement. Whereas, Muhammad Afzal Guru, who was falsely implicated in the Indian Parliament attack case, was awarded the death penalty and later hanged to death in the same jail on February 9, 2013.

The mortal remains of both the martyred leaders remain buried on the premises of the jail, the report added.

