JKLF expresses grave concern over fast deteriorating health condition of incarcerated party supremo Yasin Malik in Indian jail

The Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Wednesday expressed deep concern over the deteriorating health condition of incarcerated party chairman and the most revered resistance leader of the Jammu & Kashmir Muhammad Yasin Malik imprisoned in the Indian jail

The party's chief spokesman Muhammad Rafiq Dar, in a statement issued from the party central information office, has appealed international community including UN, heads of world human rights organizations and in particular the most renowned human rights activists and saner elements of Indian civil society to play their role in saving the precious life of Yasin Malik.

The spokesman while giving the details said that as per schedule Yasin Malik was to start hunger strike today against the undemocratic approach of the government of India towards the illegally detained freedom loving Kashmiris and against the one sided and biased decisions emanating from Indian judiciary on the directions of Modi led government of India.

He said the people of the state, thousands of members of JKLF spread all over the world and lacs of followers of Yasin Malik are very much concerned about his health as neither the government nor the jail authority has come out with any kind of statement in this regard.

They have not even as yet informed about his wellbeing to his family or his lawyer nor allowed them a meeting with him, he added. Expressing his sorrow over this undemocratic and inhuman approach by the government, spokesman said that Yasin Malik, along with his nation and with every possible democratic and peaceful means, is fighting against this political, judicial and military Indian State terrorism.

He said Yasin Malik is being the worst victim of injustice and political vendetta at the hands of current Indian government.

The spokesman said that Yasin Malik was arrested last year on 22nd February and was shifted to Kotbalwal Jammu Jail after he was slapped with a draconian law, PSA on 7th March from where he was illegally airlifted to New Delhi and handed over to infamous NIA on 9th May.

During the interrogation at NIA headquarters on 10 th May, Yasin Malik, against their inhuman attitude, went on hunger strike and broke it on 22 nd May only after the judicial magistrate ordered his shifting to infamous Tihar Jail wherein, since then, he has been kept in solitary confinement deprived of basic human rights that includes his medical care.

The Indian government after finding nothing strong against him re-opened thirty year old concocted cases against him and his associates and on a plan are using judiciary to achieve their ends, he said.

He accused the sitting judge of Jammu TADA court of announcing the decision of filing of charge sheet against Yasin Malik and his associates on the directions of government without giving a fair chance to listen the views of defenseless Yasin Malik.

According to the JKLF spokesman, his sister on 19 th of March during a press conference in Srinagar announced that Yasin Malik is going to hold an indefinite hunger strike against this callous approach of India and its judiciary.

He said that during his one year long solitary confinement at Tihar Jail deprived of basic human rights, the health of Yasin Malik has gone down to a large extent and the proposed hunger strike may endanger his precious life. JKLF, people of the State and in particular the family of Yasin Malik has appealed international community including UN, heads of world human rights organizations and in particular the most renowned human rights activists and saner elements of Indian civil society to intervene at this point in time and play their role in saving the precious life of Yasin Malik.

The spokesman said that keeping in view his health condition and the current scenario, the party leaders and the lone daughter of Yasin Malik has very recently appealed him to postpone his proposed hunger strike.

He said that Kashmiri people especially his family are very much concerned to learn about his wellbeing. The JKLF spokesman in this regard has demanded government of India or the jail authorities to come out with an immediate clarification about his wellbeing and allowhis family and lawyer to meet him as soon as possible.